5 best female Free Fire characters for 8000 coins

Garena Free Fire currently has 35 characters, and almost all of them can be bought with a certain amount of diamonds or gold coins.

The game has a variety of female characters who have abilities that help the player on the battleground.

This article lists down some of the best female characters in Free Fire that can be bought with 8000 gold coins from the in-game store.

Which are the best female characters that can be bought with 8000 gold coins in Free Fire?

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list.

#1 Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco’s ability Hacker’s Eye is one of the most unique ones in Free Fire. The passive ability tags opponents that are shot for two seconds at the base level. As the character levels up, the duration of the tag increases.

#2 Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura has a passive ability called Sharp Shooter which increases accuracy by 10 when players are scoped in. As the character is leveled up, the ability improves, and the accuracy is increased by 30.

#3 Caroline

Caroline has a passive ability called Agility. Using this ability, her movement speed increases by 3% while holding a shotgun. At Caroline's maximum potential, her movement speed increases by 8% while holding a shotgun.

#4 Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld. She has a passive ability called Arms-dealing which allows her to carry 30 extra AR ammo without taking any inventory space.

When Paloma is maximized at level 6, she can carry 180 AR ammo without taking any inventory space.

#5 Misha

Misha has a passive ability called Afterburner. Using this ability, her driving speed is increased by 2% when she is driving a vehicle. The damage taken while in the vehicle is also decreased by 5%. At her highest potential, the abilities enhance to 12% and 30%, respectively.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.