5 best female Free Fire characters that can be bought using gold in January 2021

Garena Free Fire currently has 35 characters, and players can obtain almost all of them with diamonds or gold coins.

The game offers a lot of characters and includes both male and female characters.

This article lists some of the best Free Fire female characters that can be purchased from the in-game shop with gold coins.

Best female characters that can be bought with gold coins in Free Fire?

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list.

#1 - Moco

Moco’s ability, Hacker’s Eye, is one of the most unique ones in Free Fire. This passive ability tags opponents shot for two seconds at the base level.

As the character levels up, the duration of the tag also increases. Moco can be purchased for 8000 gold coins from the store section.

Advertisement

#2 - Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura is a beneficial character and can also be purchased with 8000 gold coins from the store. She has a passive ability called Sharp Shooter, which increases accuracy by 10 when players are scoped in.

As the character levels up, the ability improves, and the accuracy is increased by 30.

#3 - Misha

Misha is one of the earliest characters and can be purchased with 8000 gold coins. She has a passive ability called Afterburner.

Advertisement

This ability sees her driving speed increase by 2% when operating a vehicle. The damage taken while in the vehicle is also decreased by 5%. At her highest potential, the abilities enhance to 12% and 30%, respectively.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

#4 - Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita has a passive ability called Firearms Expert, which allows her to reload submachine guns faster by 4%.

Nikita can be purchased from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins.

#5 - Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire

Paloma has a passive ability called Arms-dealing, which allows her to carry 30 extra AR ammo without taking any inventory space. When Paloma gets maximized at level 6, she can carry 180 AR ammo without taking any inventory space.

She is purchasable for 8000 gold coins from the store section.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.