5 best female Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in January 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the esports community right now. The special characters in the game make it distinctive from all other battle royale titles.

Currently, there are over 30 such characters, and all of them have special abilities. Along with male characters, there are several other female characters in the game.

This article lists some of the best female characters for the Clash squad mode in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list.

Top 5 powerful female characters for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

#1 - Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella is a pop singer with a fantastic passive ability, Healing Song. She is a great choice for the Clash Squad mode as her ability increases the effects of healing items and skills by 10% and reduces the ally HP loss when it is down by 20%.

#2 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an impressive active ability called Thrill of Battle. It quickly converts 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds at the initial level. With the increment in character level, the ability is also significantly enhanced.

Her constant healing source makes the player invincible for a certain amount of time.

#3 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco’s Hacker’s Eye is a passive ability that can tag enemies that are shot for two seconds at her initial levels and shares the info with allies. When players level up the power of Moco, the duration of the tag increases.

Moco's ability can be very beneficial at certain times.

#4 - Dasha

Dasha has a passive ability called Partying On. It significantly reduces fall damage by 30% and brings down recovery time from falling by 60%.

There is also a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, with the maximum recoil being reduced by the same percentage.

#5 - Clu

Clu has an active ability called Tracing Steps. At her level 1 ability, she can locate the position of enemies within 30m who are not in a prone or squat position and share the information with teammates (level 4). Her effects last for five seconds with a CD of 50s.

At her maximum ability, her locating radius increases to 50m, and the effect lasts for seven seconds.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.