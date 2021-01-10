5 most expensive Free Fire characters in January 2021

Free Fire has a lot of interesting characters with different abilities. There are so many characters to choose from, and the vast majority of them can be bought from the in-game store by spending diamonds or gold coins.

This article will list the most expensive characters present in Free Fire in January 2021.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play with one or the other according to his/her preference.)

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Most expensive characters in Free Fire in 2021

#1- DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most popular and sought after characters in Free Fire. He can be purchased with 599 diamonds. His ability is an active one that creates a 5m aura, increasing the ally movement speed by 10% and restoring five HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six with character level-up cards. At his peak, he can increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restore the HP by five HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2- K (Captain Booyah)

Advertisement

K in Free Fire

K has an active ability called Master of All and can be purchased with 599 diamonds. He is also one of the most appreciated characters.

He has two skill sets. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get an increment of 500% in the EP conversion rate. In the psychology mode, he can recover two EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

#3- Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella is purchasable from the in-game store with 499 diamonds. Kapella's ability can increase the effects of healing items and skills by a rate of 10%.

Her ability reduces the ally HP loss when the HP is down by 20%. She can also be leveled up in the game, which will boost the percentage of her skills and abilities.

#4- Dasha

Advertisement

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha can be bought with 499 diamonds from the Free Fire store. Dasha has a level one ability to reduce damage taken from falls by 30%, lessen recovery time from falls by 60%, diminish the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and decrease maximum recoil by 6%.

Her maximum level allows for reduced damage from falls by 50%, lessens recovery time from falls by 80%, brings down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decreases maximum recoil by 10%.

#5- Clu

Clu is also purchasable with 499 diamonds and has an active ability called Tracing Steps. At her level one ability, she can locate the position of enemies within 30m who are not in a prone or squat position and share the information with teammates (level four). Her effects last for five seconds with a CD of 50s.

At her maximum ability, her locating radius increases to 50m, and the effect lasts for seven seconds.