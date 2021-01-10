DJ Alok vs Jota in Free Fire: Which character is better for ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire has a variety of characters for players to choose from. There are currently more than 30 characters in the battle royale sensation.

These characters have special abilities that give players an advantage on the virtual battleground, thereby affecting the outcome of a match.

DJ Alok and Jota are popular characters among Free Fire players who have an aggressive playstyle. This article compares the two to determine which is the better character to use in the game's ranked mode.

Assessing the abilities of Jota and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok was introduced in Free Fire with a special ability called Drop The Beat. This ability allows the player to create a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that can be boosted up to level 6 with character level-up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase ally movement speed by 15% and restore 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Jota

Jota character in Free Fire

As his character in-game description states, Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman who has a primary level passive ability called Sustained Raids.

This ability instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of 5 seconds. However, at the maximum level, he can restore 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

Conclusion: Who is better for ranked mode?

Both DJ Alok and Jota have useful abilities in Garena Free Fire. While DJ Alok has an active ability, Jota has a passive one.

However, Jota's ability is only useful if a player uses a shotgun or an SMG. Meanwhile, DJ Alok's ability can be used with any weapon.

Based on this fact alone, DJ Alok is a much better option for Free Fire's ranked mode, as he has a much more versatile ability than Jota.

Disclaimer: The choice between the characters is entirely subjective and may differ based on the gamer's playing style.