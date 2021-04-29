5 best female Free Fire characters after OB27 update

Free Fire characters play a significant role during a match as they possess special abilities that can help players overcome their opponents on a map.

There are 39 characters in Free Fire after the OB27 update. This article lists some of the best female characters in the game after the latest patch.

Note: The characters in this list are not ranked.

Best female Free Fire characters after the OB27 update

#1 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At its base level, this ability can turn 20 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points) within 4 seconds. It has a 10-second cooldown.

A124's ability is enhanced as she levels up.

#2 - Steffie

Steffie has an ability called Painted Refuge. At its default level, this ability produces graffiti that reduces explosion damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds. The CD is 45 seconds long, and the effects do not stack.

Steffie's ability is enhanced as she levels up in Free Fire.

#3 - Shani

Shani has an ability called Gear Recycle. At its base level, this ability restores 10 armor durability after every kill.

When Shani is maximized to level 6, her ability restores armor durability by 20 per kill.

#4 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has an ability called Hacker's Eye. At the base level, this ability marks opponents who have been shot and exchanges their location information with teammates for two seconds.

Her ability enhances as she levels up in the game.

#5 - Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura's passive ability, Sharp Shooter, increases the accuracy of any weapon by 10 when players are scoped in.

At level 6, her ability increases the accuracy of a weapon when scoped in by 30.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. It is a generalized list and reflects the writer's personal views.

