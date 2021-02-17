5 best female Free Fire characters with passive abilities

Garena Free Fire offers excellent choices in the character section, including those from the fairer sex. All of them possess special powers that assist players on the ground.

The skill sets are divided into two categories - active and passive. This article lists down some of the best female characters with passive abilities in Free Fire.

Note: This article is not on any particular list, order, or ranking. This article reflects the personal view of the writer.

Five best female characters with passive abilities in Free Fire

#1 - Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella is a great choice for various modes in the game, with a passive ability called Healing Song.

Kapella's ability boosts the effects of healing items and skills by 10% and lessens the HP loss for allies when they are down by 20%. As she gets maximized, her ability sees a significant boost.

#2 - Kelly The Swift

Kelly The Swift in Free Fire

Kelly The Swift is the upgraded version of Kelly, who has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity.

It is activated after seven seconds of sprinting. The first one-shot on the target after this action causes a damage of 110%, and the effect lasts five seconds.

#3 - Dasha

Dasha has a great passive ability, which is called Partying On. It significantly lessens the fall damage by 30% and reduces recovery time from falling by 60%.

There is also a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, while the maximum recoil is also reduced by the same percentage. Players can maximize her to boost her ability stats.

#4 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco's Hacker's Eye is one of the most unique and rarest skills in the game. At this passive skill's initial level, Moco can tag enemies who were fired at for 2 seconds and share the data with allies. After players maximize her level, the length of the tag increases.

This skill is of great benefit when exposing enemy positions on the map during a match.

#5 - Laura

Laura has a remarkable ability that is helpful for beginners as well as intermediate players in the game. She possesses a passive ability called Sharp Shooter, which allows her to increase the weapon's accuracy by 10 when players scope in.

At Laura's maximum level 6, a firearm's accuracy, when scoped in, is boosted by 30.

