5 best formations in EA FC 26

EA FC 26 is now available worldwide, with the latest installment in the legendary franchise offering a refreshingly enjoyable and balanced approach to the sport. With attacking football being more fluid than ever and defending being extremely manual, fans are eager to discover the best formations and tactics to help them on the virtual pitch.

While the game is drastically different from previous titles, some meta formations are still overpowered. However, gamers now have more freedom to pick and choose the setup that suits them best. This article will focus on the five most popular and effective formations in EA FC 26.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best formations in EA FC 26

These formations all have their own unique strengths in EA FC 26, allowing gamers to choose what approach suits their style of play the best. This article will use the Liverpool squad to showcase the best Player Roles for each formation.

1) 442

442 (Image via EA Sports)

The 442 formation is a staple in the sport of football. It used to be one of the most popular formations in real life, offering a direct and balanced approach. While it has not been as effective in recent titles, it is now back to its usual best and is extremely popular amongst pro players in EA FC 26.

One of the strikers in this formation will play as an advanced forward, while the other acts as a False 9 to offer build-up support. Both wide midfielders will play as Inside Forwards. One central midfielder will play in the Box-to-Box role, while the other provides defensive support as a Holding midfielder. The left-back will play as a defensive Fullback and the right-back will provide wide support as the balanced Wingback.

2) 4213

4213 (image via EA Sports)

The 4213 was undeniably the most overpowered formation in EA FC 25, and it is just as effective in EA FC 26 as well. With two wingers and a striker always looking to score from counter attacks, a central attacking midfielder to link it all together and two defensive midfielders to help the backline, this formation has hardly any weaknesses under the FC IQ system.

The striker will play as an Advanced Forward, with both wingers playing as roaming Inside Forwards. The CAM will act as a balanced Playmaker, while both defensive midfielders will act as Deep-Lying Playmakers with a Build-Up focus. The left-back and right-back will play as Fullbacks to maintain the defensive shape.

3) 4411

4411 (Image via EA Sports)

The 4411 formation offers the perfect middle ground between the 442 and 4213 in EA FC 26. While it is not as direct as the 442 or as defensively air-tight as the 4213, it provides much more control in the build-up due to the presence of the central attacking midfielder. The wide midfielders help out defensively as well, unlike the wingers in the 4213 formation.

The striker will play as an Advanced Forward as usual, with the CAM playing as a Roaming Playmaker. The wide midfielders will play as Inside Forwards, with one being balanced and the other being attacking. Both CMs will play as Deep Lying Playmakers . The left-back will play as a defensive Fullback, while the right-back is given more freedom in the Wingback role.

4) 4231 (2)

4231 wide (Image via EA Sports)

The 4231(2) is also known as the 4231 wide in EA FC 26. This is extremely similar to the 4213 setup, with the key difference being in the build-up play. While 4213 is more focused on counter-attacks, the 4231(2) provides a slower and more methodical approach. The wide midfielders also help defensively, making it arguably the most balanced formation in the game.

The striker will act as an Advanced Forward, with both wide midfielders playing as attacking Inside Forwards. The CAM will play as a roaming Playmaker and will be tasked with creating goalscoring opportunities. One CDM will act as a Deep-Lying Playmaker with a Build-Up focus, while the other acts as a Holding midfielder. The left-back will be a defensive Fullback while the right-back ventures forward as a Wingback.

5) 41212 (2)

41212 narrow (Image via EA Sports)

Also known as the 41212 narrow, the 41212(2) formation used to be one of the most popular and overpowered formations during the days of FIFA 17 to FIFA 20. The emphasis on wing-play has made it rather unpopular in recent years, but with passing being more responsive than ever, it is back to being overpowered in EA FC 26.

Both strikers will play as Advanced Forwards, with the CAM acting as a balanced Playmaker. One central midfielder will play as a Box-to-Box midfielder, while the other will play as Deep-Lying Playmaker with a Build-Up focus. The CDM will act as a Holding midfielder.

The left-back and the right-back are arguably the most important players for this formation in EA FC 26. They will play as balanced Wingbacks and will need to help out in both offense and defense. This will require high pace, dribbling, passing and stamina stats.

