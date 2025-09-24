Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for Liverpool

As the reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool have been upgraded massively in EA FC 26. Not only have some of their key players received significant boosts to their overall ratings and stats, they have also further boltered their ranks with some major signings in important positions.

Players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate all had impressive seasons for Liverpool during the 2024/25 campaign, and they are now elite-tier in their respective positions in EA FC 26. They have also secured the signings of superstars like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Alexander Isak, who will all be part of the starting eleven on the virtual pitch.

These are the best custom tactics for Liverpool in EA FC 26

Despite being dominant in the Premier League last season, Liverpool lacked a world-class striker and had to rely on Mohamed Salah for most of their goals. They have now fixed this issue by signing two top-tier strikers in Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. Not only are these attackers amazing in real life, they are also overpowered in EA FC 26.

However, the Reds from Merseyside will still require the ideal player selection, formation and custom tactics to flourish on the virtual pitch.

What is the best formation for Liverpool in EA FC 26?

While the 4411 formation is also a valid option, the 4231 (2) is even better due to the Player Roles of their midfielders. Also known as the 4231-wide, this setup will allow gamers to use their best players in one squad while also deploying them in their preferred Roles.

The formation (Image via EA Sports)

Alexander Isak will be the lone striker, with Cody Gakpo being the left midfielder and Mohamed Salah being the right midfielder. Florian Wirtz will create plays as the central attacking midfielder, with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch providing support as the defensive midfielders.

The backline will feature Milos Kerkez at left back and Jeremie Frimpong at right-back, who has been signed to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold after his departure to Real Madrid. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will form the centre-back duo, with Alisson being the goalkeeper.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?

Alexander Isak will play as an Advanced Forward with an attacking focus. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will play as attacking Inside Forwards, with Florian Wirtz being the roaming Playmaker. Ryan Gravenberch will act as the Holding midfielder with a defensive focus and will be tasked with staying back to defend while Mac Allister ventures forward in his Deep-Lying Playmaker Role.

The Roles (Image via EA Sports)

Defensively, Milos Kerkez will play as a Fullback with a defensive focus, while Frimpong will be allowed to move up and assist in attacking situations in the Wingback Role. Both centre-backs will play in the Defender Role, which is the best Role for this position under the FC IQ system.

