Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for Real Madrid

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 10:06 GMT
Real Madrid is overpowered (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
As the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid are just as formidable in EA FC 26 as they are in real life. The Spanish giants have always been home to some of the biggest names in the sport, and the latest game showcases the depth of their roster with some amazing overall player ratings.

While they certainly have the personnel required to succeed on the virtual pitch, it is important for gamers to implement the right tactics to bring the best out of Los Blancos. This article will focus on the optimal player selection, formation and roles for Real Madrid in EA FC 26.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best tactics for Real Madrid in EA FC 26

After an underwhelming campaign last season where they failed to secure any major trophies, the Real Madrid roster has received slight downgrades to some key players in EA FC 26. However, some players have also been upgraded due to their standout performances. These boosts, along with some important new signings, will bolster their ranks and make them overpowered on the virtual pitch.

What formation is best for Real Madrid in EA FC 26?

This team's star players can be best fielded in a 433(4) formation. Also known as the 433-attack, this setup will offer a balanced blend of offense and defense, with the midfield offering stability and creativity.

The formation (Image via EA Sports)
Kylian Mbappe will spearhead the attack as the striker, with Vinicius Jr being on the left wing and Rodrygo on the right wing. English wonderkid Jude Bellingham will be tasked with assisting the forwards in the CAM position, and he will be accompanied by the duo of Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni as the two central midfielders.

The backline will consist of Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former Liverpool defender joined Los Blancos in the summer and will provide some playmaking flair from the right-back position. Thibaut Courtois will be the goalkeeper in this formation.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?

The build-up style and defensive depth of this formation are entirely subjective and can be tweaked based on your preference. However, the Player Roles are very specific.

The Roles (Image via EA Sports)
The striker will play as an Advanced Forward with an Attack Focus, with both wingers playing as balanced Inside Forwards. This will bring the best out of the attacking capabilities of Mbappe, Vini Jr and Rodrygo. The CAM will play as a roaming Playmaker, allowing Bellingham to move freely and create goalscoring opportunities.

Tchouameni will play as a Holding midfielder with a defensive focus, while Federico Valverde will display his versatility in the Box-to-Box role. Both centre-backs will be set to the Defender Role, with the right-back playing as an Attacking Wingback and the left-back playing as a versatile Fullback.

These Roles will allow this Real Madrid squad to flourish under the FC IQ system.

Shivanshu Raturi

