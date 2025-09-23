EA FC 26 review: The game that saves a legendary franchise

With the first two titles of the newly rebranded EA Sports FC series leaving gamers underwhelmed, EA FC 26 truly is the make-or-break game for the franchise. Fans often reminisce about older FIFA titles, where the emphasis on fun and fluid gameplay was the driving force behind their success. Fortunately, the latest entry has reverted to these roots by delivering a masterclass on the virtual pitch.

EA Sports' marketing campaign in the build-up to this release focused largely on community feedback. The developer promised to listen to the complaints of the playerbase, taking the criticism into account to shape the best footballing simulation yet.

While most fans were justifiably cautious with their expectations, EA FC 26 has lived up to the hype and could act as the frontrunner that leads the future of the franchise.

EA FC 26 outshines its predecessors by offering the most enjoyable gaming experience in years

While diverse modes, new features, and innovations in video games are always exciting, they should be nothing more than embellishments for the actual gameplay. Having refined, responsive, and immersive gameplay will always be the key to success for a football simulation title, and EA FC 26 shines the brightest on this front.

EA Sports has certainly put its best foot forward with this release, acknowledging the shortcomings of previous titles and using fan criticism to address the most pertinent issues.

This review focuses on all the key aspects of EA FC 26, from gameplay and visuals to popular modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

Gameplay

Gameplay is the most fun it has been in years (Image via EA Sports)

Over the last five years, FIFA and EA Sports FC titles have struggled to maintain a balance between realism and simulation, often resorting to a middle ground that failed on both ends. EA FC 26 solves this problem by separating gameplay into two core aspects: Competitive and Authentic.

While the former recreates the fast-paced and arcade-like gameplay that is beloved among fans of older FIFA games, the latter offers an intensely immersive and realistic depiction of the sport for purists demanding authenticity. This separation has made online gameplay faster and more responsive than ever before, while making offline modes like Career Mode even more realistic.

When it comes to competitive gameplay, EA Sports has improved three of the most important mechanics when it comes to gameplay: passing, dribbling, and defending. Passes are executed faster than ever, facilitating the tiki-taka style of play enjoyed by millions around the globe. Dribbling is smooth and agile, allowing players to glide past defenders and score aesthetically pleasing goals.

Defending has been overhauled massively. Fans often complained about the game being too defensive, with the defensive AI shutting down attacking opportunities with ease.

EA FC 26 offers arguably the most manual approach to this side of the sport, adding a bigger skill gap than previous titles, especially in PvP matches. With little AI assistance, it is extremely rewarding to learn how to close down opponents and mark runs while not overcommitting and making errors.

The game offers something for everyone when it comes to offense. Fans can hold possession and create elaborate plays, like 2009 Barcelona, or blitz down the pitch with quick one-two passes, like 2012 Real Madrid. Crossing to tall strikers, dribbling past defenses with agile players, and shooting from range, these are all viable ways to score plenty of goals in EA FC 26.

However, there are still some minor shortcomings that can be ironed out with future patches. Goalkeepers can often be overpowered, making it challenging to score from the simplest angles and opportunities. Some skill moves, like the Trickster Rainbow Flick, could also benefit from a slight nerf.

Visuals and UI

Visually, EA FC 26 is pretty similar to the last two installments in the franchise when it comes to in-game graphics. However, there are some game-changing customization options that enhance the overall experience. Being able to turn off stadium shadows is a massive pro, and the new Contrast mode is a welcome addition for gamers who are color-blind.

The UI can come across as cluttered and confusing (Image via EA Sports)

The UI has also been changed drastically. While this makes the game look more detailed and flashy, it can often be unnecessarily complex and confusing. The Season Pass is the perfect example, as it was far easier to traverse in previous games.

Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team has been the most popular game mode in the series for over a decade. By providing gamers with the opportunity to build their dream team and compete with the best players in the world, while also offering an endless stream of daily and weekly content, EA Sports has transformed this mode into a money-making machine.

However, Ultimate Team has also suffered over the past few years due to persistent monetization via Store Packs. Fans have also criticized the power curve of the game cycle, with the constant promo releases making it impossible to build a good team without it being outdated within a few weeks. This issue has been addressed in EA FC 26.

Tournaments are an amazing new addition to Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has made a diligent effort to slow down the power curve in the latest game. Not only are the rewards in Rivals and Champions slightly nerfed, but promo players will also be lower-rated. This will add longevity to the game cycle, allowing fans to enjoy using their teams and gradually working for upgrades.

The addition of new modes, like Tournaments and Gauntlets, is also a welcome change. With Rivals and Champions being extremely competitive, these new modes will offer a more casual yet rewarding avenue for gamers to test their skills and have fun with different squads in EA FC 26.

Career Mode

While Ultimate Team has the best PvP experience, Career Mode is the most popular mode among fans of offline gameplay. Both the Manager Career and Player Career modes have received some new features and improvements, with the former having new Live challenges and the latter benefiting from the inclusion of Archetypes.

Live Challenges in Manager Career (Image via EA Sports)

Archetypes are a new mechanic in EA FC 26, allowing gamers to craft their created athlete based on real-life legends. By choosing one of the unique preset classes, you can choose the type of player you aspire to be, emulating the playstyle of Icons like Roberto Carlos or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manager Career has even more improvements than Player Career. The new Live Challenges feature unique storylines that provide a fresh perspective via various objectives, such as racing for the title, using transfers to bolster your squad, or just being at the top of the table at Christmas.

Off-field decisions and interruptions are now part of Manager Career (Image via EA Sports)

The AI in Manager Career is also impressive, simulating real-life managers to a greater degree. If a club appoints a new manager in your save, the coach will bring his own tactics, mentality, and transfer strategies to the new job. You will also be faced with some off-the-pitch decisions at random points of the season, such as players asking for vacations or the board asking you to change your tactics.

Conclusion

Overall, EA FC 26 does a fantastic job of addressing all the main concerns of the community. This is a massive step in the right direction for the future of the franchise, as the developer focuses on building a gameplay-driven experience that allows fans to play fast, fluid, and responsive football.

The defensive side of the sport is perfectly depicted in the latest installment. You have to be patient, cerebral, and intelligent when closing down the opponent and anticipating runs. While most fans will find it challenging to adapt to these new mechanics, it makes it even more rewarding to practice and improve.

The key game modes, like Ultimate Team, Player Career, and Manager Career, have received some innovative tweaks as well. The addition of Tournaments in UT and Live Challenges in Manager Career are the standout features that offer even more ways to take to the virtual pitch in EA FC 26.

While it is certainly not the perfect game, EA FC 26 is a massive step-up when compared to the other titles released over the last five years. EA Sports has made improvements where they matter most, and I certainly hope that the game only continues to get better with future patches instead of taking a step backwards.

EA FC 26 review

The final verdict (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Reviewed on: PlayStation 5

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Released on: September 19, 2025

