5 best Forza Horizon 5 cars for Goliath

Among all the races in Forza Horizon 5, the Goliath is the longest race among all the events present in the game. Not only that, but the race also comes with a hefty 40,000 XP reward and unlocks the “Long Gone” achievement for all the players who complete it.

When it comes to Goliath in Forza Horizon 5, it is mandatory to have endurance, speed, and control to complete the event successfully. From an inventory of over 500 cars in Forza Horizon 5, picking which car would be the best to finish the event isn't easy.

To overcome that problem, this listicle will be suggesting the five best cars in Forza Horizon 5, which are capable enough to finish the longest race in the game without breaking a sweat.

The five best cars for Forza Horizon 5’s Goliath

1) Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

The Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The AMR Pro is an all-in-one Aston Martin racing package. The car has an enhanced rear wing, large dive planes, and increased steering to make it completely track-ready. With a stock six-speed transmission, the vehicle can shift up to its top speed quite easily to finish the Goliath in no time.

2) Mercedez AMG One

The Mercedez AMG One (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The electric sports car has been featured in Forza Horizon 5 at the beginning of the game and is excellent for the Goliath. Even though the car has the worst launch rating of 3.2, but once the vehicle reaches its maximum potential, it is a beast on the road.

3) Ferrari 599XX Evolution

The Ferrari 599X Evolution (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) from 2012 fairs well in Forza Horizon 5 and is excellent for completing the Goliath. The Ferrari 599XX E can top up to 240 mph (386 kmph), great for open straight road events like the Goliath.

4) BMW X5M (Forza Edition)

The BMW X5M Forza Edition (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The sports car from BMW is one of the best-rated cars in the entire Forza Horizon 5. The car has incredible handling and braking at high-speed to help make sharp turns effortlessly.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



However, the only downside that the car has is its exclusivity to players who have access to the VIP Membership pack.

5) Lamboghini Sesto Elemento

The Lamborghini Sesto Elemento (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The Sesto Elemento is a non-road legal supercar in real life. However, in Forza Horizon 5, it certainly is legal. Thanks to its Carbon Fiber body, the car is relatively light and flies through the roads in the Goliath.

