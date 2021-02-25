5 best Free Fire AR skins of all time

Garena Free Fire has a wide range of weapons for players to choose from. The Assault Rifles are one of the most popular weapon classes in the game.

Players like Assault Rifles or ARs because of their balanced stats and their effectiveness in both short-range and long-range combat.

Free Fire also offers gun skins that not only look cool but also enhance the stats of the weapons. This article will list some of the best AR skins in Free Fire.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer and is not in any particular order or ranking. As there are many skins in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to prefer one over the other.)

Top 5 best and popular AR skins in Free Fire

#1 SCAR - Ultimate Titan

Image via ShashankYT/YouTube

The Ultimate Titan SCAR skin is one of the most popular skins in Free Fire. The skin doubles the SCAR's rate of fire and increases the damage rate significantly.

However, the magazine capacity of the weapon is reduced when this skin is equipped.

#2 AN94 - Spikey Spine

Image via ShashankYT/YouTube

The in-game description of the Spikey Spine skin, which buffs the stats of the AN94, reads:

"Weapon fused with biometric powers."

The skin doubles the gun's rate of fire and increases its range. However, it reduces the magazine capacity of the weapon.

#3 M4A1 - Scorching Sands

The in-game description of the Scorching Sands skin reads:

"We all belong to the nature."

Along with a specialized killfeed, this skin doubles the M4A1's rate of fire and increases its damage rate. It also reduces the magazine capacity of the gun.

#4 AK - Blue Flame Draco

Image via ShashankYT/YouTube

The Blue Flame Draco is an upgradable skin. This skin increases the damage rate of the AK and doubles the fire rate of the weapon.

However, it reduces the movement speed of the weapon.

#5 SVD - Swordsman Legends

The Swordsman Legends skin increases the damage rate of the SVD. Though the skin lowers the accuracy of the weapon, it doubles the magazine capacity, which is a crucial feature of this rifle.

