5 best Free Fire character bundles in January 2021

Free Fire highlights intriguing outfits that are appealing to players. Like most battle royale titles, it also has exclusive and attractive outfit bundles that players can acquire by spending diamond top-ups or by completing tasks in an event.

There are plenty of cosmetic items and other stylish things alongside the costume bundles. This article glances through the best bundles currently present in Free Fire.

Note: This list is in a generalized order and not in any particular order.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Top 5 costume bundles in Free Fire in 2021

#1 - Toxic-Lime Python

Advertisement

Image via Free Fire

The Toxic-Lime Python bundle was added after the Operation Chrono update. It is available in the Gold Royale section of the game, and players can procure the bundle by spinning the draw with a certain amount of tokens. It consists of:

Toxic-Lime Python (Top)

Toxic-Lime Python (Bottom)

Toxic-Lime Python (Shoes)

Toxic-Lime Python (Mask)

Toxic-Lime Python (Head)

#2 - The Age of Gold

Image via Free Fire

The Age of Gold bundle is quite possibly the most pursued packs in Free Fire and can be found in the game's Redeem section. Players can get this bundle by redeeming it in exchange for one Magic Cube. It comprises of:

Age of Gold (Head)

Age of Gold (Mask)

Age of Gold (Top)

Age of Gold (Bottom)

Age of Gold (Shoes)

#3 - Street Boy Bundle

Advertisement

Image via Free Fire

The Street Boy bundle is available in the Store section of the game and can be bought with 1499 diamonds. This uber-cool streetwear has an in-game animation display and comprises of:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

#4 - Aurous Ascension

Image via Free Fire

This is an elite male set that is accessible in the Store segment of the game. Players can buy it with 899 diamonds. The group comprises of:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

#5 - Hipster Bunny Bundle

The Hipster Bunny bundle is a female set available in the Redeem section of the game. It can also be acquired by exchanging 1 Magic Cube fragment. The set consists of:

Hipster Bunny (Head)

Hipster Bunny (Mask)

Hipster Bunny (Top)

Hipster Bunny (Bottom)

Hipster Bunny (Shoe)

Also read: 3 best Free Fire characters that can be bought for 8000 coins