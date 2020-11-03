3 best Free Fire characters that can be bought for 8000 coins

Free Fire has gradually emerged as one of the mega-popular titles in the Indian battle royale community. Alongside credible gameplay, this title also offers players various characters in the game that can be bought or acquired by completing several tasks and events.

There are 33 characters in Free Fire, with Adam and Eve being the default ones without any unique ability. However, not all of them can be bought easily, without having to gain XP levels. This article lists down the most suitable characters in this game that can be purchased for 8000 coins.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. As there are many character choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to use one or the other, according to his/her preference)

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Three best characters in Free Fire available for 8000 coins

There are only 11 characters in this title purchasable for this amount. Let us have a look at the best of them:

1) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai and has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping this character in Free Fire, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

However, with its Awakened version, Hayato's ability gets upgraded to active and aggressive status. It becomes more versatile to use both for passive as well as aggressive players in Free Fire. This character can be obtained and bought from the store with either 8000 coins or 499 diamonds.

Advertisement

2) Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel, like his Free Fire character description states, is a commander of the special forces and has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer, which gives him the ability to gain 30 EP for each kill. His maximum potential, at level 6, allows Miguel to gain 80 EP for each frag.

This character is quite a good option for both passive and aggressive players as his ability helps while pushing in the rank squad mode by giving them an additional source of healing during fights. He can be bought from the store with 8000 coins.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

3) Maxim

Maxim in Free Fire

Advertisement

Maxim has a passive ability in Free Fire named Gluttony, and as his character description states, he is a competitive eater. His skill allows him to eat and use his medkits faster by 2%. However, at level 6 of his ability, he can use medkits more quickly by 12%.

Using Medkits quicker can be beneficial while in an intense exchange of bullets. Maxim can also be bought for 8000 coins or 499 diamonds.

Also read: COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is the better alternative to PUBG Mobile?