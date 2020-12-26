5 best Free Fire characters of 2020 for Clash Squad

Free Fire is a unique battle royale title and has several features that make it exceptional on the mobile platform. One prominent feature is the special characters with unique abilities that assist the players on the ground.

Currently, there are 35 characters in Free Fire, including the latest addition, Chrono. All of them, except the default characters Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (formerly Eve), have special abilities.

As Free Fire offers several game modes, the Clash Squad mode is one of the most well-liked arcade modes in the game. This article lists the best characters suitable for this mode.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can help players in the Clash Squad mode.

Most potent and viable characters in Free Fire for the Clash Squad mode in 2020

#1 - Chrono

Chrono is one of the most sought-after characters in the game and is admired by Free Fire fans. He possesses some incredible abilities which come in handy for the players on the ground.

At his level 1 ability, he creates a force field blocking 600 damage from enemies. He is able to shoot opponents from inside the force field. His movement speed also gets an increment of 15%.

During skill activation of Chrono, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with these effects lasting four seconds, while the ability's cooldown is 50 seconds.

Also, after Chrono is boosted to level 6, his abilities see a significant and remarkable enhancement.

#2 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok's ability, "Drop the Beat," creates a 5m aura increasing the ally movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

His ability can be boosted up to level six using character level-up cards. The highest level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for ten seconds.

DJ Alok's ability will be viable while having intense close combats with opponents in the Clash Squad mode.

#3 - Jai

As per Jai's character description in Free Fire, he is a decorated SWAT commander who has the capacity of reloading a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after knocking down an enemy. However, Jai can only use his reloading capability for firearms under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

The reloading speed of guns is crucial in the Clash Squad mode as there is always an intense exchange of bullets in the Clash Squad mode.

#4 - Kapella

Kapella has one of the most viable abilities in the game, a passive skill called "Healing Song."

This power can increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. It also reduces the ally HP loss when down by 20%. This character's healing factor will allow players to regenerate their HP faster while being in an intense gunfight with enemies.

#5 - Hayato

Hayato, a legendary Samurai, has a passive ability called "Bushido." After equipping him, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% reduction in maximum HP. Once leveled up to his highest potential, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

His defensive abilities are the most viable to use in the Clash Squad mode for passive players.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.