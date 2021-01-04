5 best Free Fire characters for 8000 coins in January 2021

Free Fire has several features that make it different from other mobile battle royale games. One such feature is the availability of characters with unique abilities that assist players in the virtual battleground.

These characters can be purchased from the in-game store by spending a certain amount of diamonds or gold coins.

This article lists some of the cheapest characters that can be bought with 8000 gold coins in Free Fire.

(Note: This is not a list in any particular order, but a generalized list of the cheapest characters available in the game.)

Best characters that players can get for 8000 gold coins in Free Fire

#1 Moco

As per her in-game description, Moco is an outstanding hacker and has a passive ability called Hacker's Eye. She can tag enemies that are shot by players for a few seconds, and the information instantly gets shared with her teammates.

She can be bought for 8000 gold coins from the in-game store.

#2 Rafael

Rafael in Free Fire

Rafael is another character who can be bought for 8000 gold coins from the Free Fire in-game store. He is a deadly killer and has an active ability called Dead Silent.

His ability allows him to hide gunshots on the map but it requires a long cooldown of 90 seconds.

#3 Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai and has a passive ability called Bushido.

After equipping this character, a player's armor penetration is increased by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. The armor penetration will increase upon leveling up.

#4 Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer. This ability allows him to restore the HP of the player up to a certain level with each kill.

#5 Maxim

Maxim in Free Fire

Maxim has a passive ability called Gluttony. As his character description states, he is a competitive eater.

His ability allows him to eat and use medkits faster.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's individual opinion, and what may seem best for one may not be so for another.

