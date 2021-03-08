5 best Free Fire characters for 8000 coins in March 2021

Garena Free Fire has a wide range of characters for players to use in a match. These characters can be bought using the in-game currencies: diamonds and gold coins.

This article lists five of the best Free Fire characters that players can get for 8000 gold coins.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking.

Top 5 characters in Free Fire that can be bought for 8000 gold coins

#1 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco is a great character for classic matches and ranked games. She has a great passive ability called Hacker's Eye, which allows her to tag enemy shots for 2 seconds. The tag information will also be shared with her teammates.

When she is leveled up, her tag duration also increases.

#2 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Advertisement

Hayato is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire. He has a great passive ability called Bushido. This ability increases his armor penetration by 8%, with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP. At its maximum level, this ability increases 10% armor penetration with every 10% decrease in HP.

#3 - Laura

Laura is the ideal character for beginners. Her passive ability, called Sharp Shooter, improves the precision of every firearm by 10 when it's scoped in.

Once Laura is maximized, the precision of the firearm is improved by 30 when it is scoped in.

#4 Miguel

Advertisement

Miguel has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer, which allows the player to earn 30 EPs for each kill. Once Miguel is maximized, the player will earn 80 EPs with each kill.

#5 Rafael

Rafael in Free Fire

Rafael is a lethal assassin in Free Fire and has an active ability called Dead Silent.

This ability allows him to hide gunshots on the map for 8 seconds. It has a long cooldown of 90 seconds.

Disclaimer: Character choice in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.