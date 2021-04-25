5 best Free Fire characters under 8000 coins after OB27 World Series update

Garena Free Fire hosts several characters in the game and, almost all of these characters have fantastic abilities to dispense on the ground. All of them can be bought with either gold coins or diamonds.

Buying characters with gold coins is the simplest way to get them, as spending diamonds is more expensive. There are 39 in-game characters, and this article will list the best Free Fire characters that players can purchase with and under 8000 gold coins after the OB27 update.

What are the best Free Fire characters under 8000 gold coins after the OB27 World Series update?

#1 - Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

Olivia is the chief nurse of a renowned hospital as per her in-game biography. She received a huge buff after the OB27 update. Her ability, Healing Touch, is a passive ability that can now provide an extra 30 HP to the players whom Olivia revives.

At her maximum level (level 6), Olivia offers an extra 70 HP to the revived players.

Price: 2000 gold coins

Advertisement

#2 - Kelly

Kelly is an athlete and a sprinter who loves to run. Her passive ability, called Dash, increases the sprinting speed by 1% at level 1. When she is maximized, Kelly's speed is increased by 6%.

Price: 2000 gold coins.

Also read: 5 most useful Free Fire characters that every player should own after the OB27 update

#3 - Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita works as a professional bodyguard as per her biography and has an ability called Firearms Expert. It is a passive ability that allows submachine guns to reload faster by 4%.

When Nikita is maximized, the SMGs reload faster by 24%.

Price: 2000 gold coins.

#4 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Advertisement

Hayato has a passive capacity called Bushido, which improves armor penetration by 7.5 percent with every 10% reduction in maximum HP. His shield penetration improves by 10% at his maximum level.

Price: 8000 gold coins.

#5 - Moco

Moco's passive skill is called Hacker's Eye, and it is a unique ability that only a few characters have. When an enemy is targeted, it marks them and exchanges their information with teammates for two seconds. At Moco's maximum level, the tag length increases to five seconds.

Price: 8000 gold coins.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared