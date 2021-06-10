5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities 

Characters in Free Fire are one of the game's most significant features, with each possessing unique abilities. These abilities are classified into two categories: active and passive. Active abilities must be activated while using, whereas passive abilities can be used anytime without activation.

There are several characters available in Free Fire. And out of 39 characters, only a few of them possess active abilities, and these abilities are the more powerful and viable option on the battleground.

Listed below are the best characters with active abilities in Free Fire.

Most powerful characters with active abilities in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, produces a 5m aura, increases ally movement speed by 10%, and restores 5 HP/s for up to five seconds at its base level.

DJ Alok's HP advantage skill is highly beneficial for both Clash Squad and Ranked mode battles.

2) Wukong

Wukong possesses an active ability called Camouflage. This ability, at its initial level (level 1), transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds. Also, there is a cooldown duration of 300 seconds.

When the player engages in a fight, the transformation stops. And the cooldown duration resets when an opponent is defeated.

Wukong's ability is formidable in close-range combat modes like Clash Squad and Bomb Squad.

3) Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active ability known as Riptide Rhythm. At its default level, this ability generates a sonic wave that destroys five Gloo Walls within 50 meters. When one Gloo Wall deploys, HP recovery is increased by four points. Also, there is a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Skyler's abilities are advantageous for aggressive players who like to go for kill counts.

4) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne possesses an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. At its most basic level (level 1), it offers 80 HP for a limited time. It also improves Gloo Wall and shield damage by 40%. The result lasts for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

Xayne has a unique ability that gives an HP boost to aggressive players while rushing.

5) A124

A124 is a modern-day robot that has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At its base level (Level 1), it transforms 20 EP into HP in four seconds. Also, the cooldown period is 10 seconds.

A124's ability is most suitable during rank pushing in Classic battle royale matches. Players can store EPs and convert them to HPs to have significant advantage during battles.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal decision, and favoring one over the other is based on a player's gaming style.

