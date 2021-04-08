5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities in April 2021

Garena Free Fire characters have special abilities that help the player in a match. These abilities are divided into two categories: active and passive.

An active ability requires cooldown time, while a passive ability does not require any cooldown time. However, this is not true for every ability, and there are exceptions.

This article takes a look at some of the most powerful Free Fire characters with active abilities in April 2021.

(Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the individual opinion of the writer.)

Who are the best Free Fire characters with active abilities in April 2021?

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the best characters to use in Free Fire's ranked mode. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5HP/s for five seconds.

At its highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 Chrono

Advertisement

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an amazing ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability creates a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage. Chrono can also fire at opponents from inside the force field.

When Time Turner is used, Chrono's movement speed increases by 15%. Allies inside the force field also get a 10% increase in movement speed. This skill has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Also read: Best Garena Free Fire sensitivity settings for quicker headshots and faster movements on Android devices

#3 Skyler

Advertisement

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability generates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed by Skyler will result in increased HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. However, Riptide Rhythm has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

#4 K (Captain Booyah)

K is a jiu-jitsu practitioner who possesses an active ability called Master of All.

In jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius receive a 500% rise in EP conversion rate. In psychology mode, K recovers two EP every three seconds up to a maximum of 100 EP.

The mode-switch CD from jiu-jitsu mode to psychology mode takes about 20 seconds.

#5 A124

A124 in Free Fire

Advertisement

As per her in-game description, A124 is a robot with an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At the base level, this ability converts 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points) with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

At her maximum level, A124 will convert 50 EP into HP, with a much shorter cooldown of 60 seconds.

Honorable mentions: Steffie, Clu, Wukong

Also read: 5 best locations on Garena Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push