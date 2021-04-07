DJ Alok vs Misha: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

One of the most trendy custom room challenges in Garena Free Fire is the Factory Challenge. In this mode, two people must compete using only their fists or melee weapons on the roof of the Factory.

The Factory Challenge allows players to use Free Fire characters having unique skills. They can easily beat opponents if they select the right character, who has a decent set of skills.

This article compares two Free Fire characters, DJ Alok and Misha, to see who is a better choice for the game's Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Misha in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is Free Fire's most desired character, and players praise him for his remarkable active ability, called Drop the Beat. It can create a 5m aura that increases the ally speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Character level-up cards can improve his skill to level six. The max amount raises the movement speed by 15% and restores HP for 10 seconds by 5HP/s.

Misha

Misha in Free Fire

Misha has a passive skill which is known as Afterburner. At level 1, it allows her to increase the driving speed by 2% while reducing damage taken while in a vehicle by 5%.

When Misha is at level 6, the driving speed goes up by 12%, and the damage taken in a vehicle is decreased by 30%.

Verdict

Both Misha and DJ Alok are beneficial characters in Free Fire. They are helpful on the ground in ranked or classic matches. However, it is pretty evident that DJ Alok is a far better choice for the Factory Challenge.

Misha has a driving skill ability, which is useless for the Factory Challenge. On the other hand, DJ Alok offers a constant healing source and a greatly enhanced movement speed to the player. This skill helps tremendously when having fights in this game type.

Therefore, DJ Alok will be a better choice over Misha for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

