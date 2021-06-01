5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities in June 2021

In Free Fire, characters are one of the game's most notable features, possessing unique abilities. These abilities are classified into two categories: active (those that must be activated while using) and passive (those that remain active all the time).

Currently, Free Fire offers 39 characters, each with unique abilities that provide the players an edge on the virtual battlefield.

There are a few characters who have active abilities, but they have strong skillsets that overpower most other characters.

This article lists the best Free Fire characters with active abilities in June 2021.

Who are the best Free Fire characters with active abilities in June 2021?

#1 - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability that, at its default level, generates a 5m aura, enhances ally movement speed by 10%, and heals 5 HP/s for up to five seconds.

DJ Alok's ability improves as his skill level rises. He is helpful in both Clash Squad and ranked mode battles.

#2 - Master of All

K in Free Fire

Master of All, K's active skill, grants players 50 points of EP. Allies will gain a 500% increase in EP conversion rate while within a six-meter radius in jiu-jitsu mode. The character receives 2 EP every three seconds in psychology mode and upto a maximum of 100 EP.

As he passes through the levels, K's ability improves. He is beneficial to both aggressive and passive players, especially in ranked squad mode match type.

#3 - Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Camouflage is Wukong's active ability. At its most basic (level 1), this ability converts the player into a bush for 10 seconds. The cooldown period is 300 seconds.

The transformation stops when the player engages in a fight. When an opponent is defeated, the cooldown period resets.

Wukong's skill improves as he levels up. It is one of the most helpful abilities in close-range fighting.

#4 - Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm is Skyler's active ability. This ability, at its default level, creates a sonic wave that breaks five gloo walls within 50 meters. When one gloo wall is deployed, it starts increasing HP recovery by four points. The cooldown period for this ability is 60 seconds.

Skyler's skills are enhanced as he progresses through the levels. Riptide Rhythm is advantageous for aggressive players, especially in Clash Squad mode.

#5 - Time Turner

Time Turner is Chrono's active ability to create a force field that prevents foes from dealing 600 damage. Players can shoot at enemies while within this aura. Their movement speed rises by 5%, and the effect lasts three seconds with a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Chrono's ability boosts with the rise in the levels. Time Turner is a beneficial skill in ranked-mode matches.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal choice, and preferring one over the other is decided by a player's gameplay style.