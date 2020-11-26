5 best Free Fire characters after the addition of Dasha

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has unique characters, with special abilities, which give players an advantage in the virtual battleground.

There are 33 characters available in Free Fire. The game's developers recently launched a new and powerful character named Dasha. With plenty of options available in the character loadout, it can be difficult to choose the best of the bunch.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 best characters that are available in Free Fire after the recent addition of Dasha.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer. As there are many character choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to play with one or the other according to his/her preference.)

5 best characters in Free Fire after the launch of Dasha

#1 Dasha

Dasha is the latest character added to Free Fire. According to her in-game description, she is a prankster and a rebel with a passive ability called Partying On.

She has a level 1 ability which enables the player to reduce damage taken from falls by 30%, lessen recovery time from falls by 60%, diminish the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and decrease maximum recoil by 6%.

Her maximum level ability allows the player to increase reduced damage from falls by 50%, lessen recovery time from falls by 80%, bring down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decrease maximum recoil by 10%.

#2 Hayato

Hayato is a legendary samurai and has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character in Free Fire, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

#3 DJ Alok

DJ Alok has an ability called Drop The Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that is ideal for aggressive players and can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. The maximum level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and to restore the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#4 Jai

Jai was also lately introduced by Free Fire's developers. He has a passive ability called Raging Reload. Jai has the ability to automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

This character can also be leveled up to six stages, with the maximum magazine reloading capacity being 45%.

Jai's skill set is extremely viable in an intense one-on-one fight as he can reload fast and can take down the opponent quickly.

#5 K (Captain Booyah)

K, in Free Fire, is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

The character can be evolved up to level 6 by using character level-up cards available in Free Fire. At his maximum potential, K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

