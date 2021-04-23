5 best Free Fire characters apart from Chrono and Skyler after the OB27 update

Garena Free Fire has a large collection of characters with special abilities. The recent OB27 update added two new characters, Xayne and Maro, to the game, taking the total number to 39.

Chrono and Skyler are two of the best characters in Free Fire. However, this list will include other powerful characters in the game apart from the popular duo.

What are the best Free Fire characters after the OB27 update apart from Chrono and Skyler?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active skill called Drop the Beat. At the base level, this ability generates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

#2 - K (Captain Booyah)

K is a jiu-jitsu practitioner who possesses an active ability called Master of All, which boosts the player's EP by 50 percent.

In jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m range get a 500% boost in EP conversion rate.

In psychology mode, K can recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP. It takes 3 seconds to complete the mode-switch CD.

#3 - Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong has an active ability called Camouflage. At its default level, this ability transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds. The CD lasts for 300 seconds.

When the player attacks an enemy, the transformation stops. However, the CD is reset when they kill an opponent.

#4 - Xayne

Xayne has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. At its base level, this ability provides the player with 80 HP for a limited period. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.

#5 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an ability called Thrill of Battle. It is an active ability that converts 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds. It also takes a very short cooldown of 10 seconds.

Honorable mentions: Jota, Steffie

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

