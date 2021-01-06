5 best Free Fire characters that can be bought with gold in January 2021

Garena Free Fire's characters form one of the few features that set it apart from other mobile battle royale games. Unlike most titles in the genre, the purpose of these characters transcends mere aesthetics as they also have special abilities that help the player on the virtual battleground.

This article lists down the best characters that can be bought for gold from Free Fire's in-game store section.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can be bought using gold in the game.

5 best characters that can be bought using gold coins in Free Fire

#1 Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido.

After equipping this character, a player's armor penetration is increased by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. The armor penetration will increase upon leveling up.

Hayato can be bought for 8000 gold coins from the in-game store.

#2 Moco

As per her in-game description, Moco is an outstanding hacker and has a passive ability called Hacker's Eye. She can tag enemies that are shot by players for a few seconds, and the information instantly gets shared with her teammates.

She can also be bought for 8000 gold coins from the in-game store.

#3 Rafael

Rafael in Free Fire

Rafael is a deadly killer in Free Fire and has an active ability called Dead Silent.

His ability allows him to hide gunshots on the map for 8 seconds. However, it requires a long cooldown period of 90 seconds.

Like most of the characters on this list, Rafael is also purchasable for 8000 gold coins.

#4 Maxim

Maxim in Free Fire

Maxim has a passive ability called Gluttony. This ability allows the player to eat and use medkits faster by 2%. His abilities increase significantly when he is leveled up.

He can be bought for 8000 gold coins.

#5 Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita has a passive ability called Firearms Expert, which allows her to reload submachine guns faster by 4%.

Nikita can be purchased from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's individual opinion, and what may seem best for one may not be so for another.)

