5 best Free Fire characters that can be bought using gold after the OB27 update

Garena Free Fire has a lot of characters, and almost all of them can be bought using gold coins or diamonds.

Purchasing characters via gold coins is the easiest way to acquire them, as spending diamonds is more costly. There are 39 characters in-game, and this article will list the best Free Fire characters that can be bought using gold coins after the OB27 update.

What are the best Free Fire characters that players can buy with gold coins after the OB27 update?

#1 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido that increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. At his highest level, the armor penetration increases by 10%.

Price: 8000 gold coins

#2 - Moco

Moco's passive ability is called Hacker's Eye, and it is a unique ability that not many characters own. It tags enemies when shot and shares the info of tagged enemies with teammates for 2 seconds. The tag duration increases to 5 seconds at Moco's highest level.

Price: 8000 gold coins

#3 - Rafael

Rafael in Free Fire

Rafael has received a buff after the OB27 update, and his abilities were tweaked a bit. He now has a silencing effect on snipers and marksman rifles.

Enemies who will be hit and downed by Rafael will have a 20% faster HP loss. When Rafel gets maxed out, the HP loss will increase to 45%.

Price: 8000 gold coins

#4 - Miguel

Miguel has a passive skill that is quite effective in the Clash Squad mode. His ability is called Crazy Slayer.

Miguel gains 30 EP per kill, and when he is maxed, he receives 80 EP per kill.

Price: 8000 gold coins

#5 - Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura's passive ability, Sharp Shooter, allows players to increase accuracy by 10 when they use the scope. When Laura maximizes her ability, the accuracy increases to 30.

Price: 8000 gold coins

Special mentions: Antonio, Caroline, Kla

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

