5 best Free Fire characters that can be purchased using coins in January 2021

Since its release in 2017, Free Fire has reached unparalleled heights in the battle royale genre and has surpassed many milestones. The special characters in the game make it one of the most unique and distinctive titles in the world.

This article lists down the best characters that can be bought for gold from Free Fire's in-game store section.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can be bought using gold in the game.

5 best characters available in Free Fire that can be bought with gold coins

#1 Moco

As per her in-game description, Moco is an outstanding hacker and has a passive ability called Hacker's Eye. At her initial level, she can tag enemies shot by players for 2 seconds, and the information instantly gets shared with her teammates.

Moco can be acquired for 8000 gold coins from the in-game store.

#2 Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. A player's armor penetration is increased by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP after equipping this character. The armor penetration increasees upon leveling up.

Hayato can be purchased for 8000 gold coins from the in-game store.

#3 Rafael

Rafael in Free Fire

Rafael has an active ability and is a deadly killer in Free Fire. His ability is called Dead Silent. It allows him to hide gunshots on the map for eight seconds. However, it requires a long cool-down period of 90 seconds.

Rafael can be purchased for 8000 gold coins.

#4 Maxim

Maxim in Free Fire

Maxim has a passive ability called Gluttony. This ability allows the player to eat and use medkits faster by 2%. His abilities increase significantly when he is leveled up.

Maxim can be bought for 8000 gold coins.

#5 Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita has a passive ability called Firearms Expert that allows her to reload submachine guns faster by 4%.

Nikita can be purchased from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's individual opinion, and what may seem best for one may not be so for another.)

