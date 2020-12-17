5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad after the addition of CR7's Chrono

Free Fire has become one of the leading games of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The title has two primary modes – Clash Squad and Battle Royale, and like most other games, it is quite competitive due to the existing ranked system.

Many players desire to reach higher ranks and be the best among their peers. The choice of characters plays a crucial role in doing so. Except for Primis and Nulla, each character boasts a unique ability that aids the users on the battleground.

Recently, the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo – "Chrono" was added to Free Fire as a part of the collaboration with the Juventus star.

This article lists out the five best characters for the Clash Squad mode in Garena Free Fire after the addition of Chrono.

(This article is a reflection of the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.)

Top 5 characters for Clash Squad in Free Fire

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is still arguably the best character, courtesy to his ability – "Drop the Beat." It enables the users to create an aura of 5m, which replenishes 5 HP and increases the allies’ movement speed by 15% for 10 seconds.

Using it, the players have a source to replenish HP while engaging in combat against the foes in the Clash Squad mode. It works quite well for users who prefer rush gameplay.

#2 - Chrono

Chrono

Chrono’s "Time Turner" ability is fantastic as well, and it has a variety of benefits. It creates a force field that blocks up to 600 damage from enemies. Allies inside the area will have a 15% increase in their movement speed. Its effect lasts for nine seconds and has a cooldown time of 40 seconds.

The only drawback is the duration of the force field, i.e., nine seconds at the highest level. However, in a Clash Squad match, the force field could play a significant role if used perfectly.

#3 - K

K

The next character in this list is K or Captain Booyah. His ability – "Master of All" is quite unique and has two different modes:

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Recover 2 EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

Regardless of the mode, the Max EP of the users increases by 50, and also switching between the modes has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Users can purchase mushrooms in the Buy menu of Clash Squad and change the ability on the Jiujitsu mode to restore a higher amount of HP.

#4 - Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota is another great character present in Garena Free Fire. He has a passive ability called "Sustained Raids," which is quite beneficial for the users who prefer the SMG and Shotgun classes. It provides a perfect opportunity to combine with other characters.

With every kill using an SMG and Shotgun, the users will restore 40 HP. However, it has a cooldown of five seconds. This helps the users to regain HP in the close-quarter combat when healing is not possible.

#5 - Antonio

Antonio

Antonio is also a viable option for the players in Clash Squad. It provides users with 35 extra HP when the round starts.

Hence, they would be beginning each round in the mode with 235 HP. The additional Health Points might come into clutch later in-game.

(Note: All the abilities mentioned in this article are at the characters' maximum level.)

