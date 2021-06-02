5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad in June 2021

Out of the several gameplay modes that Free Fire offers, Clash Squad is the most sought-after one.

It pits two teams against each other, fighting in a series of rounds. The side that wins the maximum number of games wins the match.

In Free Fire, players can select from various characters in the loadout. However, using the best one aids them in being effective during gameplay.

This article highlights the best characters for the Clash Squad mode in June 2021.

Most powerful characters for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability, Drop the Beat, that produces a 5m aura which boosts the ally's movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for 5 seconds at its default level.

Alok's ability increases as he levels up in the game. He is an outstanding character for aggressive players in the Clash Squad mode.

2) Wukong

Wukong's active ability is Camouflage. This ability, at its base level 1, transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds. The cooldown duration is 300 seconds.

When the player fights, the transformation stops. The cooldown period resets when an opponent is defeated.

Wukong's ability improves as he levels up. It is one of the most useful skills for close-range combat.

3) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato, a legendary samurai, possesses the passive ability called Bushido. At its base level, after equipping the character, the player's armor penetration will increase by 7.5 percent for every 10% drop in maximum HP.

Hayato's powers improve as he advances in level. He's an excellent choice for Clash Squad matches.

4) Jota

Jota has a passive skill called Sustained Raids. This skill quickly heals 25 HP after each kill with an SMG or a shotgun at the initial level. This ability has a five-second cooldown period.

Jota's abilities improve as he progresses through the levels. Jota is an excellent pick for aggressive players in Clash Squad matches.

5) Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler possesses the active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its initial level, it generates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters. Every gloo wall deployed boosts HP recovery by four points. Riptide Rhythm offers a 60-second cooldown.

Skyler's abilities improve as he advances through his skill levels.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is an individual choice, and prioritizing one over the other is entirely based on a player's playing style.