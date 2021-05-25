Skyler vs Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay in May 2021?

Garena Free Fire is renowned for its unique gameplay modes and exceptional features. One such feature is the availability of special characters in the game. They are the primary factors that help players gain an edge while playing different game modes.

Many gamers prefer aggressive gameplay while playing intense matches, like the Clash Squad mode. Skyler and Andrew are two of the better characters for such a gameplay style.

This article compares their abilities to see who will be a better choice for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of Skyler and Andrew in Free Fire

Skyler

Skyler is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill Type: Active

Skyler's active ability, called Riptide Rhythm, creates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters at level 1. With one gloo wall deployed, the player's HP increases by four points. It has a 60-second cooldown.

Riptide Rhythm at level 6 creates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 100 meters. With a gloo wall deployed, the player's HP boosts, beginning with nine points. The CD reduces to 40 seconds.

Andrew

Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Armor Specialist

Skill Type: Passive

Andrew has a passive ability called Armor Specialist, which decreases vest durability loss by 2% at its default level (level 1).

At its maximum level (level 6), Andrew's ability reduces the vest durability loss by 12%.

Verdict: Who is better?

Andrew's passive ability protects players by reducing their vest durability loss. However, Skyler's ability offers an HP advantage along with a skill to break into the enemy's defense. Hence, he provides two benefits from his skillset.

Therefore, it can be said that Skyler is a better choice than Andrew for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire as he offers more benefits to players.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is an individual choice. Prioritizing one over the other is entirely dependent on playing preferences.

