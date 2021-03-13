5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode after the addition of Skyler

Clash Squad mode is one of the primary modes available in Garena Free Fire. It is a 4 v 4 mode, and the team that comes out on top in four rounds gets the Booyah.

Unlike the regular battle royale mode, players have to purchase guns and pieces of equipment before they begin a round.

For this mode, players can choose a Free Fire character based on their tactical approach. The game has a large variety of characters to choose from, and this collection grew even further when Garena recently added a new character named Skyler.

This article lists out five of the best characters for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire after the addition of Skyler.

Best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode after Skyler's addition

#1 DJ Alok

Alok character in Free Fire

In-game description: Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

Ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok has a useful ability called Drop the Beat which provides players with an unlimited source of HP recovery. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura which increases ally movement speed by 10% and replenishes 5 HP/s for five seconds.

At the highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

In-game description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono is the in-game persona of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The character has one of the strongest abilities in Free Fire.

At its base level, Time Turner creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents. The player can fire at their opponents from within the force field. This ability also increases the movement speed of the player and his/her allies by 15% and 10%, respectively. The effects last for 4 seconds with a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At its maximum level, this ability increases the movement speed of the player and his/her allies to 30% and 15%, respectively. The cooldown will also be reduced to 40 seconds.

#3 K

K character in Free Fire

In-game description: K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.

Ability: Master of All

K's ability, called Master of All, increases the maximum EP by 50 and has two modes:

Jiu-jitsu Mode: Allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the Ep conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: It recovers 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP.

Players need to wait for 3 seconds before switching modes. Only the Psychology Mode is enhanced with the increase in the level. At the highest level, players will recover 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP.

#4 Jota

Jota character in Free Fire

In-game description: Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.

Ability: Sustained Raids

Jota has a passive ability called Sustained Raids. At its base level, this ability instantly restores 25 HP upon every kill. However, this is limited to SMGs and shotguns only. It also has a cooldown of 5 seconds.

At its highest level, Sustained Raids will restore 40 HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

#5 Skyler

Skyler character in Free Fire

In-game description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's ability, called Riptide Rhythm, unleashes a sonic wave that damages 5 Gloo Walls within a 50m range. Each gloo wall deployed results in an increase in HP recovery, starting from 4 points. This ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

At the highest level, the range of the sonic wave will be increased to 100m. Each Gloo Wall deployed will also increase HP recovery, starting from 9 points. The cooldown period is reduced to 40 seconds.

