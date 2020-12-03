5 best Free Fire characters for Classic mode

Free Fire boasts 500 million-plus downloads on Google Play Store and is one of the most downloaded battle royale titles this year. It features several characters with unique abilities and offers ranked and non-ranked BR classic modes, where these characters assist players with their skills.

There are 34 characters, and except the default ones, Primis and Nulla, they all have special abilities that players can use on the virtual battleground.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order, but a generalized list of the best characters that can help during the ranked mode.

Five most viable characters for Free Fire's Classic mode gameplay

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought after character in Free Fire, and much of the credit goes to his unique ability. He can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability, called Drop the Beat, that is best-suited to aggressive players in the ranked mode and can reach level 6 with character level-up cards. The max level provides an increase in ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by five points for 10 seconds. Undoubtedly, he is the best choice for Classic squad gameplays.

2) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All, allowing him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. The mode-switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

He is the first character in Free Fire to have two skillsets in one ability and is one of the most potent characters to use during Classic squad matches.

3) Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota has a primary-level passive ability called Sustained Raids. It instantly restores 25 HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of five seconds. At his maximum potential (level 6), he will help regain 40 HP with each such elimination.

Jota has one of the most useful abilities for assisting aggressive and passive players during classic battle royale matches, instantly recovering the HP of players with each kill.

4) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary Samurai and has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping this character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

He is an excellent choice for players who have a defensive and passive gameplay style and can prove to be of great help during either solo or squad Classic matches in Free Fire.

5) A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 is an excellent character for aggressive players and provides great buffs on the virtual battleground in Free Fire.

A124's in-game character description describes her as a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, and her level 1 power quickly converts 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.