5 best Free Fire characters in June 2021

The wide variety of gameplay modes in Free Fire calls for a wider assortment of characters. However, several characters are potent enough to be used for any of the gameplay modes.

Characters in Free Fire help players with their abilities on the virtual battleground. However, selecting the best characters allows gamers to maximize their efforts in every match type.

This article runs down some of the best characters available in Free Fire in June 2021.

Who are the best Free Fire characters currently?

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's ability, which produces a 5m aura, enhances ally movement speed by 10%, and heals 5 HP/s for up to five seconds at its default level.

This active ability improves as his skill level increases, making Alok an excellent option for Clash Squad and Ranked mode matches.

2) Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Camouflage is Wukong's active ability. At its first level, it turns the player into a bush for 10 seconds. The cooldown is 300 seconds, and the transition stops when the player gets into a fight.

The cooldown also resets when an opponent is defeated. Wukong's abilities increase as he levels up, making it a valuable skill for close-range fighting.

3) Skyler

Riptide Rhythm is Skyler's active ability which, at its default state, emits a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters.

When one gloo wall is deployed, it initially increases HP recovery by 4 points. The cooldown duration for this ability is sixty seconds.

Skyler's skill develops as he progresses through the levels. Riptide Rhythm is helpful for aggressive players, both in Ranked mode and Clash Squad matches.

4) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K possesses an active ability, Master of All. He is a jiu-jitsu practitioner who provides players 50 EP.

Allies within a 6m radius benefit from a 500% boost in EP conversion rate in the jiu-jitsu mode. When in the psychological mode, the character can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP.

There is a three-second cooldown period after mode transition. K's ability develops as he advances through the levels.

He is beneficial to both aggressive and passive players, especially in Ranked squad mode matches.

5) A124

A124 is a modern-day robot that has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. Her ability converts 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds at the default level (Level 1), with a cooldown of 10 seconds.

A124's ability progresses with the increase in levels. She is beneficial for Classic Ranked matches in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal option, and choosing one over the other is solely based on a player's playing style.