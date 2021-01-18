5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities

Garena Free Fire is one of the most exciting battle royal titles.

In comparison to most BR-games, Free Fire has special characters that provide benefits to players. These skills are broken into active and passive types.

This article lists down some of the best Free Fire characters with passive abilities.

(Note: This list is not in any particular order)

Best characters with passive abilities in Free Fire

#1 - Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella's in-game description says she is a pop singer with an ability, Healing Song. It increases the healing items' and skills' effects by 10%. Her power can also reduce the ally HP loss when they are low in health.

At her maximum level (six), Kapella's abilities see a significant boost.

#2 - Jai

Jai has an ability named Raging Reload. He can reload a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to firearms under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

At Jai's highest level, the maximum magazine reloading capacity will increase to 45%.

#3 - Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has an ability called Partying On. At level 1, it reduces damage from falls by 30%, lessens recovery time from falls by 60%, diminishes the recoil build-up rate by 6%, and decreases maximum recoil by 6%.

Her maximum level allows for reduced damage from falls by 50%, lessens recovery time from falls by 80%, brings down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decreases maximum recoil by 10%.

#4 - Jota

Jota has a primary level passive ability called Sustained Raids. It instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of five seconds. However, at the maximum level, he can regain 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

When maximized, Jota's abilities boost significantly.

#5 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has an exceptional ability in the game called Hacker’s Eye. It tags enemies for two seconds at level 1.

As players level up using character fragments, the duration of the tag also increases.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be to someone else.