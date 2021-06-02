5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in June 2021

Garena Free Fire hosts several characters possessing unique abilities. These abilities are divided into active and passive abilities

The active abilities usually have a cooldown time after being used, on the other hand, in most cases the passive abilities can be used back-to-back without a cooldown time. There are a few exceptions in both cases.

At present, Free Fire has 39 characters to choose from, these characters either have active or passive abilities. Passive ability characters are just as effective as active ability characters depending on the situation.

Here is a list of some of the best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in June 2021.

The best passive abilities in Free Fire

#1 – Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Bushido is Hayato's passive skill that, at its default level, enhances the enemy's armor penetration by 7.5 percent for every 10% reduction in the player's total HP.

Hayato's abilities enhance as he levels up. He's an excellent pick for Clash Squad mode. His ability is best suited for an aggressive player with a knack for going after high kill counts.

#2 - Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids is Jota's passive ability. The ability immediately restores 25 HP on any SMG or Shotgun kill at its base level 1, with a five-second cooldown.

Jota's ability boosts as he reaches higher levels. Jota is an excellent choice for aggressive players in the Clash Squad mode.

#3 - Hacker's Eye

Moco in Free Fire

In Free Fire, Moco has a rare passive ability called Hacker's Eye. It tags opponents shot for two seconds and shares the information with teammates.

Moco's ability increases as she levels up. She is especially beneficial in squad-ranked games, as she can alert teammates about approaching enemies.

#4 - Falcon Fervor

Maro in Free Fire

Falcon Fervor, Maro's passive ability, improves damage over distance by up to 5% at the base level (level 1). The damage given to marked opponents boosts by 1%.

Maro's skill enhances with rising levels. His ability is beneficial for players in ranked matches.

#5 - Gear Recycle

Shani's ability is called Gear Recycle. At its initial level, this skill recovers 10 armor durability after each kill. Extra durability raises the armor's level to level 3.

Shani's skill level increases as she progresses through the levels. Her ability to recover armor durability is useful in ranked matches.

Note: This list is not in any specific order and only reflects the writer's opinion. Readers' perspectives may differ.