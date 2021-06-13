5 best Free Fire characters that players can buy for 8000 gold coins in June 2021

Free Fire has a large collection of characters for players to choose from. These characters can be purchased in the battle royale title using in-game currencies such as diamonds and gold coins.

This article lists five of the best Free Fire characters available for 8000 gold coins in June 2021.

Note: This list is not in any specific order or ranking. It reflects the personal view of the author.

Best Free Fire characters available for 8000 gold coins this month

1) Hayato

Hayato in Garena Free Fire

Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido. At the base level, this ability improves armor penetration by 7.5% for every 10% reduction in maximum HP.

At its highest level, Bushido improves armor penetration by 10% for every 10% decrease in HP.

Hayato is ideal for aggressive players in close-range combat, particularly in the Clash Squad mode.

2) Moco

Moco's passive ability is called Hacker's Eye. At its default level, this ability marks shot opponents for 2 seconds. All information about the marked opponent will be shared with her teammates during this period. At level 6, the length of her tag increases by 5 seconds.

Moco is a great choice for both Classic and Ranked squad matches, where she can alert her allies about incoming enemies.

3) Miguel

Miguel in Garena Free Fire

Miguel's passive ability is called Crazy Slayer. At the base level, this ability provides the player with 30 EPs after each kill. At the highest level (level 6), the player will gain 80 EPs for each kill.

Miguel's ability comes in handy during Clash Squad and Ranked matches.

4) Rafael

Rafael has a passive ability, called Dead Silent, which produces a silencing effect when a player uses snipers and marksman rifles. At its base level, this ability makes hit enemies suffer a 20% HP loss. At its maximum level, the HP loss of the hit opponent increases by 45%.

Rafael is the best choice for players who prefer to snipe and engage in long-range combat.

5) Laura

Laura in Garena Free Fire

Laura is an excellent character choice for beginners. Her passive ability, called Sharp Shooter, increases the accuracy of any weapon by 10% when scoped in.

When Laura is at the highest level, the accuracy of her weapon improves by 35% when scoped in.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character in Free Fire is a personal option, and choosing one over the other is entirely based on a player's game style.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh