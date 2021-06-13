Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game runs better on 2 GB RAM Android devices after the latest updates?

COD Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Recently both of these titles have received a major update. While COD Mobile introduced Season 4 updates in the game, Free Fire launched its OB28 version.

After the updates, the major question is whether they will perform on 2 GB RAM devices or not.

This article compares Free Fire and COD Mobile based on their graphics, gameplay mechanism, and device requirements to see which one will perform better on 2 GB RAM devices after the updates.

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum requirements for COD Mobile as per the official website:

Download size: 2.7 GB

Operating System - Android 5.1 and above

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended - 3 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 716 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay

COD Mobile and Free Fire share the same core of battle royale mechanism, with players landing on an island and fighting off each other to be the last man standing. However, COD Mobile sees 100 players while Free Fire sees 50 players landing on a BR (Battle Royale) map.

The gameplay features are also very different. Free Fire features characters and pets with special abilities, COD Mobile also has few characters in the game, but they don't possess any special ability. However, COD Mobile has BR classes (Ninja, Defender, Medic, etc.) that act as an extra advantage to the player on the ground.

The average match duration also varies for these two titles. COD Mobile has an average match duration of 20-30 mins whereas Free Fire takes roughly 15 mins to complete a match.

Graphics

COD Mobile is renowned for its high-quality graphics and HD frames. The game offers over 60 FPS frame rates on 4 GB RAM devices and above and is highly resource-intensive. The map textures and structural developments are detailed with the right combination of colors.

Free Fire is more cartoonish and has average-quality graphics. The frames and in-game structures are not detailed. However, after a few updates, the game has managed to deliver 60 FPS frame rates and UHD (Ultra HD) gameplay on 4 GB RAM devices and above.

Conclusion: Who is better?

Concerning 2 GB RAM Android devices, Free Fire is the clear winner as it can run pretty smoothly even after the latest OB28 update.

However, COD Mobile will not be the apt choice for such low-end devices as it requires stronger internal hardware.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

