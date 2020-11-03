Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has a better battle royale mode?

Free Fire and COD Mobile, these two games are often pitted against each other as the best Battle Royale games. Though they share the same motif of the last man standing, fans are always in unrest while figuring out the best one between the two.

Both the games include a Battle Royale mode alongside other modes. Battle Royale is the central theme and essence of these games, so let us compare by pitting these two against each other by looking at the gameplay in the Battle Royale mode.

Comparing the Battle Royale modes of COD Mobile and Free Fire

Here are some points below to distinguish this mode between the two games:

1) Graphics in the Battle Royale mode

Both COD Mobile and Free Fire have high frame rate options, along with great HD graphic settings. However, the former has higher sharpness, contrast, and map detailing, adding lots of vibrance and variety to the gaming experience. Meanwhile Free Fire, has a more cartoonish and arcade styled approach towards the graphics of the game.

2) Gameplay style

Playstyle is the most critical aspect that a player looks at. Free Fire has an arcade-style gameplay with intense and short matches providing the best immersive experience on the virtual ground.

COD Mobile has a much quicker action, and its BR mode is also influenced by arcade styling. If someone prefers faster gameplay, COD Mobile is the best for its accuracy, movement speed, and fluidity.

3) In-game features

If Battle Royale is the only mode to consider, it depends on how much time a player is willing to spend in the game. For longer games and bigger maps with more enemies, COD Mobile is the best bet, with its huge arsenal of weapons and epic 100 player Battle Royale fights.

But on the other hand, if a player does not want to spend too much time in one match and would like to experiment with different characters, skills, and playstyles, then Free Fire will be a better option.

Conclusion

Both the games are great in terms of the BR experience. Though Free Fire has various other maps to play, COD Mobile has only a single map allotted under the BR mode.

Free Fire restricts the players from having open-world experiences, which is not the case with Call of Duty: Mobile. COD Mobile allows a much more vibrant and elaborate, open-world experience, whether it be zip-lining across mountains or flying a helicopter in the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.

