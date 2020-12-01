5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode

Free Fire has several features that differentiate it from other mobile battle royale games, including characters with unique abilities. It also offers ranked and non-ranked battle royale modes, and these characters come into play while assisting players and providing them with minute advantages over enemies.

There are 34 characters, except the default ones, Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (Eve), with special abilities that assist players on the virtual battleground.

This article lists the best characters who will prove to be of maximum help in ranked matches.

Five most potent characters in Free Fire's ranked mode

1) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

This ability offers a great aid to passive as well as aggressive players while rank pushing.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok

DJ Alok can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability, called Drop the Beat, that is best-suited to aggressive players in the ranked mode and can reach level 6 with character level-up cards. The max level provides an increase in ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

3) Kelly The Swift

Kelly The Swift

Kelly was recently reintroduced in Free Fire with a much more powerful and upgraded version called Kelly The Swift.

This upgraded version has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity, activated after seven seconds of sprinting. Using this ability, the first one-shot on targets inflicts a damage of 110% and lasts five seconds. She is one of the best choices for rank squad gameplays.

4) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. His ability allows him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. The mode switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

He is the first character in Free Fire to have two skillsets in one ability and is one of the most potent and viable characters to use during squad ranked matches.

5) Jota

Jota

Jota has a primary level passive ability called Sustained Raids. This ability instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of five seconds. At his maximum potential (level 6), he will help regain 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

Thus, Jota has one of the most viable abilities for assisting aggressive and passive players during ranked matches, instantly recovering the HP of the player with each kill.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be to someone else.