5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode in January 2021

Garena Free Fire is a widely played battle royale title in the esports genre. Much of this success is owed to the addition of special characters.

There are plenty of characters available in the game and almost all of them have unique abilities that aid players significantly on the battleground.

This article lists some of the best characters for the ranked mode in Free Fire.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order, but a generalized list of the best characters that can help the ranked mode.

Most potent characters for ranked matches in Free Fire this year

#1 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an impressive ability called Time Turner that allows him to block damage from enemies by creating a force field. The character can also shoot at opponents from inside the forcefield.

Also, during skill activation, he and his allies get a 15% and 10% increment in movement speeds when inside this sphere. His ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds, and it sees a major boost when leveled up.

#2 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, is beneficial and is most suitable for the ranked mode. It creates a 5m aura that replenishes the HP of players and allies within that radius.

Not only increasing the health, but this ability also increases the ally movement speed significantly.

#3 - Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella's in-game description says she is a pop singer with a passive ability, Healing Song. It increases the healing items' and skills' effects by 10%. Her power can also reduce the ally HP loss when they are low in HP.

At her maximum level of six, her abilities see a significant boost.

#4 - K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

Captain Booyah, popularly known as K, has a distinctive set of skills in Free Fire. He has two abilities; Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode. Both abilities allow K to gain EP for a certain amount of time and also dispenses the allies with a 500% increment in their EP conversion rate.

He is one of the most beneficial characters to use for the ranked mode matches.

#5 - Jota

Jota has a primary level passive ability called Sustained Raids, one of the most viable powers. Jota can restore a certain amount of HP instantly with every Shotgun or SMG kill.

It is a great ability to assist aggressive players in ranked mode matches. Upon maximizing Jota, the character sees a significant boost in his abilities.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be to someone else.