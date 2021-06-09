5 best Free Fire characters after recent patch

Free Fire received its OB28 update yesterday, also known as the Rampage Edition update. It included plenty of new features, like a new gameplay mode, some minor tweaks in the gameplay mechanics, and some character ability upgrades.

Paloma, one of Free Fire's oldest characters, received an ability boost in this OB28 update, together with Clu and Laura. However, no other characters were buffed or nerfed.

Here's a list of some of the best characters available in Free Fire right now.

Most potent Free Fire characters after OB28 update

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat, DJ Alok's active ability, creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10 percent and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds at its initial level (level 1).

Alok's abilities improve as he advances through the skill levels.

2) Wukong

Wukong's active ability, known as Camouflage, converts the player into a bush for 10 seconds at its base level. The cooldown period is of 300 seconds.

When players engage in battle, the transformation stops. When an opponent is defeated, the cooldown duration resets.

Wukong's abilities grow with the increase in levels, making him a good choice for close-range battles.

3) Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Riptide Rhythm, Skyler's active ability, generates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters at its default level. When only one gloo wall is deployed, HP recovery is initially improved by 4 points. This ability has 60 seconds cooldown.

Skyler's skill improves as he progresses through the levels.

4) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's active ability is called Xtreme Encounter, which provides 80 HP for a limited time at its default level. It also increases gloo wall and shield damage by 40 percent. The result lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 150 seconds.

Xayne's ability improves with a rise in her skill levels.

5) K (Captain Booyah)

K's active skill, Master of All, offers players 50 points of EP. Allies will receive a 500 percent increase in EP conversion rate when in the jiu-jitsu mode within a 6-meter radius.

In the psychological mode, the character gains 2 EP every 3 seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP. K's ability develops as he progresses through the levels.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any specific order and represents the writer's point of view. Readers' opinions may differ.

Edited by Ravi Iyer