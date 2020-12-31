5 best Free Fire characters that were released in 2020

Free Fire offers plenty of characters for players to choose from. The characters possess special attributes that assist players on the virtual battleground.

There are a total of 35 characters present in Free Fire, and 13 of them were introduced in the game in 2020.

This article lists the five best characters in Free Fire that were released in 2020.

Note: This list is in the most generalized order and is not in any particular order.

Top 5 Free Fire characters in 2020

#1 - Chrono

Chrono was released in December 2020 and has been a great success as a character. He is already one of the most popular characters in the game due to his incredible ability, Time Turner.

His ability allows him to defend as well as attack enemies from a protective forcefield and also increases the ally movement speed.

#2 - K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K was released in October and is now one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire, thanks to his ability, Master of All.

He has two separate skill sets called jiujitsu expert and psychology mode that allows him to restore EPs in the game.

#3 - Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella was released back in April 2020 and is also a very beneficial character in the game. Her ability, Healing Touch, strengthens and boosts all healing effects in the game as well as reduces the HP loss of the allies while the skill is active.

#4 - Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai is a character in collaboration with the Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and was introduced in the game in August 2020.

He has a passive ability called Raging Reload, which allows him to reload a few weapons much faster on the ground.

#5 - Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota is also a popular character in the game that was released back in March 2020. He has an amazing ability called Sustained Raids, where he can restore HP every time he kills an enemy using an SMG or Shotgun.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.

