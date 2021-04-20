5 best Free Fire characters that are value for money after the OB27 update

Free Fire has 39 characters after the recent OB27 update. Players can purchase these characters from the in-game store via diamonds or gold coins.

Players have to spend money to acquire diamonds, so they will likely want to spend the in-game currency on worthy characters.

This article lists the best Free Fire characters that are value for money after the OB27 update.

What are the best value-for-money characters in Free Fire after the OB27 update?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

DJ Alok's ability is significantly enhanced as he levels up in the game.

DJ Alok costs 599 diamonds in the Free Fire store.

#2 - Xayne

Xayne has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. At its base level, this ability grants the player 80 HP for a brief period of time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.

Xayne can be obtained via the ongoing Xayne Top Up event in Free Fire. Players need to spend 200 diamonds to acquire the character.

#3 - Skyler

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability unleashes a sonic wave that can damage 5 gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will result in an increase in HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. This ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Skyler costs 499 diamonds in the in-game store section.

#4 - Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong has an active ability called Camouflage. At its default level, this ability will turn the player into a bush for 10 seconds. The CD lasts for 300 seconds. The transformation ends when the player attacks an enemy. When they defeat an opponent, however, the CD is reset.

Wukong is priced at 499 diamonds in the Free Fire store.

#5 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability generates a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage. Players can shoot at their opponents when inside the force field. The player's movement speed within the force field is also increased by 5%.

The effects last for three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Chrono is priced at 599 diamonds in the Free Fire store.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.