Xayne vs Chrono vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Free Fire has a large collection of in-game characters. There are 39 characters in the game after the recent OB27 update. These characters can be used in multiple challenges and game modes.

The Clash Squad mode in Free Fire is an intense mode that features two squads battling it out against each other in seven rounds. The team that emerges victorious in four of those rounds will be declared the winner.

This article compares the abilities of three Free Fire characters - Chrono, Skyler and Xayne - to determine which one is better for the Clash Squad mode in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Xayne, Chrono and, Skyler in Free Fire

Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. At its base level, this ability grants the player 80 HP for a limited period of time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a 150-second cooldown.

At its highest level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter does 100% damage to gloo walls and shields. Meanwhile, the effects have a 100-second cooldown.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability generates a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage. When inside the force field, players can shoot at their opponents. The player's movement speed within the force field is also increased by 5%.

The effects last for three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds.

At its highest level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The effects last for eight seconds and have a 180-second cooldown.

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability generates a sound wave that breaks five gloo walls within 50m. Each gloo wall deployed will result in an increase in HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. The effects have a 60-second cooldown.

At its maximum level, Riptide Rhythm creates a sound wave that breaks five gloo walls within 100m. The CD reduces to 40 seconds, and the HP recovery points increase to 9 points per gloo wall.

Conclusion: Who is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Skyler, Chrono and Xayne are all great characters in Free Fire.

However, Chrono was nerfed in the OB27 update, and his ability now has a long cooldown period. This can put players at a disadvantage in the fast-paced Clash Squad mode.

Skyler, on the other hand, offers HP recovery and an ability to destroy gloo walls. However, his ability is not as useful as Xayne's in the Clash Squad mode.

Xayne temporarily offers 80 HP to players, which can help them a lot during close-range combat. She also has a gloo wall-destroying ability that is ideal for aggressive players in the Clash Squad mode.

Hence, based on the three characters' abilities, Xayne is the best choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

