5 best Free Fire costume bundles in 2020

Free Fire has been one of the most prominent titles in the battle royale community and is played worldwide. The game features fascinating and enticing costume bundles that are alluring to players.

Like most battle royale titles, Free Fire also has exclusive and attractive costume bundles that players can acquire by spending diamond top-ups or completing a task(s) via events.

There are a plethora of cosmetic items and other fashionable items, along with the costume bundles. This article looks through some of the best such bundles in Free Fire currently.

Best current costume bundles in Free Fire

#1 - Avenge Full-Leather

This costume bundle is a recent addition to Free Fire, available in the game's Diamond Royale section. Players can get this female costume bundle by spinning the draw with diamond top-ups. It consists of:

Avenge Full-Leather (Top)

Avenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Avenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Avenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Avenge Full-Leather (Head)

#2 - Toxic-Lime Python

Image via Free Fire

The Toxic-Lime Python bundle in Free Fire also got added after the OB25 update of the game. It is available in the Gold Royale section of the game, and players can obtain the bundle by spinning the draw with ff tokens. It consists of:

Toxic-Lime Python (Top)

Toxic-Lime Python (Bottom)

Toxic-Lime Python (Shoes)

Toxic-Lime Python (Mask)

Toxic-Lime Python (Head)

#3 - The Age of Gold

Image via Free Fire

The Age of Gold bundle is one of the most sought-after bundles in Free Fire and can be found in the game's Redeem section. Players can acquire this bundle by redeeming it in exchange for one Magic Cube. It consists of:

Age of Gold (Head)

Age of Gold (Mask)

Age of Gold (Top)

Age of Gold (Bottom)

Age of Gold (Shoes)

#4 - Duchess Swallowtail

Image via Free Fire

The Duchess Swallowtail costume bundle is also found in the Magic Cube bundle section of the game. This female avatar set consists of:

Duchess Swallowtail (Head)

Duchess Swallowtail (Top)

Duchess Swallowtail (Bottom)

Duchess Swallowtail (Shoes)

#5 - Aurous Ascension

Image via Free Fire

This is an exclusive male set that is available in the store section of the game. Players can purchase it with 899 diamonds. The bundle consists of:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

Disclaimer: The choice of bundles is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on each person.