5 best Free Fire costume bundles in February 2021

Free Fire highlights interesting and attractive costume bundles that players can acquire by spending diamonds or completing tasks in an event.

Besides the outfit bundles, there are tons of other cosmetic and fashionable items that can be directly bought from the store or exchanged in the Redeem section.

This article takes a look at the best costume bundles currently available in Free Fire.

Note: This list is in a generalized order and not in any particular order. This article reflects the author's opinion.

Top 5 costume bundles in Free Fire as of February 2021

#1 - The Age of Gold

The Age of Gold costume bundle set in Free Fire

The Age of Gold bundle can be found in the game's Redeem section. Players can get this bundle by redeeming it in exchange for one Magic Cube. The bundle comprises of:

Age of Gold (Head)

Age of Gold (Mask)

Age of Gold (Top)

Age of Gold (Bottom)

Age of Gold (Shoes)

#2 - Yokai Soulseeker

The Yokai Soulseeker is one of the most sought-after bundles that has been released this year. It also has a male avatar named Oni Soulseeker. The set can be exchanged with one Magic Cube fragment. The bundle comprises of:

Yokai Soulseeker (Top)

Yokai Soulseeker (Bottom)

Yokai Soulseeker (Shoes)

Yokai Soulseeker (Head)

Yokai Soulseeker (Face paint)

#3 - Inking Affection

The Inking Affection costume bundle set in Free Fire

This one is also a Magic Cube bundle that can be obtained by exchanging one Magic Cube fragment in the Redeem section. The set comprises of:

Inking Affection (Head)

Inking Affection (Top)

Inking Affection (Bottom)

Inking Affection (Shoes)

#4 - Hipster Bunny

The Hipster Bunny bundle is a female avatar bundle available in the Redeem section of the game. The bundle can be obtained by exchanging one Magic Cube fragment. The set consists of:

Hipster Bunny (Head)

Hipster Bunny (Mask)

Hipster Bunny (Top)

Hipster Bunny (Bottom)

Hipster Bunny (Shoe)

#5 - Capt. Punisher

The Capt. Punisher costume bundle set in Free Fire

The Capt. Punisher set has lately been added in Free Fire and is already in high demand. The set is very attractive with grunge aesthetics and comprises of:

Capt. Punisher (Head)

Capt. Punisher (Top)

Capt. Punisher (Bottom)

Capt. Punisher (Mask)

Capt. Punisher (Shoes)

