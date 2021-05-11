5 best Free Fire gloo wall skins in 2021

Garena Free Fire, a prominent battle royale title in the esports world, stands out from the crowd due to its unique features.

In addition to special characters who possess abilities, Free Fire includes pets and other utilities to use on the battlefield.

Along with utilities such as bombs and smoke grenades, Free Fire also includes gloo wall grenades. These items enable them to create an instant wall on the field to serve as a protective shield. These gloo walls also have various appealing skins that make them look more desirable, which this article discusses.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions. This list is not in any particular order or ranking.

Best gloo wall skins in Free Fire in 2021

#1 - Shamrock Explosion

Shamrock explosion gloo wall skin in Free Fire

The Shamrock Explosion gloo wall skin is the latest one available in the game right now. It is a reward for the new Ramadan Top Up event.

Players can earn this emerald green-colored gloo wall skin for free if they top up 200 diamonds.

#2 - Hayato The Guardian

Hayato the Guardian gloo wall skin in Free Fire

Hayato the Guardian gloo wall skin is also one of the most recent additions to the gloo wall skin collection. It was launched as an event reward for the Midnight Samurai Top Up event.

Like the Shamrock Explosion, this graffiti gloo wall skin was available as a free reward when players would top up 200 diamonds.

#3 - Gate to Oblivion

The Gate to Oblivion gloo wall skin is one of the rarest and best-looking ones in Fre Fire in 2021. It was launched in January in the Shark Attack Top Up event.

This gloo wall skin was available as a free reward for topping up 500 diamonds.

#4 - Death Guardian

The Death Guardian gloo wall is the best of all time, according to many.

It is one of the biggest and broadest gloo wall skins in Free Fire, capable of shielding several players. It is also one of the rarest skins that only a few players possess.

#5 - Swordsman Legend

Swordsman Legend gloo wall skin in Free Fire

The Swordsman Legend gloo wall skin was launched in the Swordsman Legend Top Up event. It required players to top up 500 diamonds to acquire this item for free.

Many players own this skin, and the reason for its popularity is its vibrant color patterns and designs on the gloo wall.

