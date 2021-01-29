5 best Free Fire gun combinations in 2021

Free Fire is an outstanding battle royale game, and its ranking structure constantly encourages players to get to the peak.

Guns play a vital role in pushing the ranks in Free Fire. Players frequently search for the right weapon combinations they can use on the battlefield.

This article looks at some of the better gun combinations to use in Free Fire.

Note: This is a generalized list and not in any particular order. This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Free Fire gun combinations in 2021

#1 - Scar + MP40

Image via Imageshack

Scar is a stable, well-balanced rifle that is great for beginners to use in Free Fire. The MP40 is a powerful weapon in close range as it has an incredible fire rate and can knock down enemies within a few seconds.

Together, they make a very feasible option for the players in close-range combats.

#2 - AK + SPAS12

Image via ES games

The AK has great damage along with an impressive fire rate. SPAS12 is an ideal shotgun as it packs a great deal of damage along with great mobility.

Together, this combo can be a very suitable option for regular players in mid to close-range fights.

#3 - AK + SKS

This is a DMR and AR combo that many players opt for in the game. AK has great damage and an incredible range, even though it's an AR.

The SKS is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that comes pre-assembled with a 4x scope. It does a great deal of damage in long ranges. Together, they become the best option for mid and long-range fights.

#4 - M249 + XM8

Image via MobileModegaming

The M249 LMG and the AR XM8 combo is a perfect choice for players who choose not to use sniper rifles.

The XM8 comes with an equipped 2x scope and is also effective for knocking down enemies in mid-range battles.

The M249 is a perfect choice when playing solo vs. squad and comes with 100 rounds of ammo. The M249 is, however, only accessible in airdrops.

#5 - AN94 + SPAS12

Image via Spooky/YouTube

The AN94 and SPAS12 is another Shotgun and AR combo that can prove lethal for close and mid-range fights.

AN94 has high recoil along with a long effective range and a decent rate of fire. The SPAS12 is also very effective in close-range and can knock down enemies in one blow.

