5 best Free Fire gun combinations in January 2021

Free Fire is an exceptional battle royale game, and its rank tier system regularly motivates players to get to the top.

Weapons play a critical role when pushing ranks in Free Fire. Players regularly lookout for the perfect weapon combos that they can use in the battleground. This article takes a peek at some of the best gun combinations to use in Free Fire.

Note: This is a generalized list and not in any particular order. This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Best gun combinations in Free Fire in January 2021

#1 - AK+MP40

Image via Imageshack

The AK and MP40 will be a feasible option for players in mid as well as close range combats. The MP40 is a destructible weapon in close range as it has an incredible fire rate and can knock down enemies within a few seconds.

The AK has great damage along with an impressive fire rate. Hence, the combo of this AR and SMG can be a good option for regular players.

#2 - SCAR+SPAS12

Image via ES games

Scar is a stable, well-balanced rifle that is great for beginners to use. Shotguns also form a great combination with Assault Rifles in Free Fire.

SPAS12 is an ideal shotgun as it packs a great deal of damage along with great mobility. Hence, this combo can be a better option for mid and close-range fights.

#3 - AN94+AWM

Image via Spooky/YouTube

The combo of AN94 and AWM is one of the best ones that players can equip for long and mid-range fights.

AN94 has high recoil along with a long effective range and decent rate of fire. The AWM is the best Sniper option in Free Fire and can one-shot-kill enemies at long ranges.

#4 - M249+XM8

Image via MobileModegaming

The M249 LMG and the AR XM8 combo is a great option for players who don't like to use sniper rifles.

The XM8 comes with an attached 2x scope and is also stable for gunning down enemies at mid-range fights. The M249 is a great option while playing solo vs squad and comes with 100 rounds of ammunition. However, the M249 is only available in airdrops.

#5 - AK+SKS

This is a DMR and AR combo that many players prefer in the game. AK has great damage and also an impressive range, although being an AR.

The SKS is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that comes pre-attached with a 4x scope. It deals great damage at long ranges.

